13 dead, five critically injured in explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Thrissur ahead of Pooram

THRISSUR: 13 workers were killed and five others suffered serious burn injuries after a powerful explosion ripped through a firecracker manufacturing unit linked to the Thiruvambady temple, where preparations were underway for the Thrissur Pooram.
According to officials, close to 70 labourers—most of them from Kundannur—were present at the facility when the blast occurred.
The impact was so powerful that many nearby residents initially mistook it for an earthquake, as thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area.
Sources said large quantities of explosive materials, estimated to be around 2,000 kg, were stored at the unit. Rescue teams have been proceeding cautiously amid fears of further explosions, with police and fire and rescue services cordoning off the site and continuing search operations.
At least 10 people were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital Thrissur at Mulankunnathukavu. Hospital sources said a few of the injured are in critical condition. Authorities are also making arrangements to ensure specialised treatment for the seriously injured.
Among those killed are three coordinators from Kottappuram in Thrissur town who were assisting the licensee in the final stages of firecracker preparation. The licensed operator of the unit, Satheesan from Mundathicode, sustained burn injuries but survived and is currently undergoing treatment.
A member of the Thiruvambady temple committee said the team was still reeling from shock. “We don’t know what went wrong. We are still in shock,” he said.
District Collector Shikha Surendran has directed a detailed probe into the incident, assigning the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Thrissur RDO to investigate the cause of the blast and its aftermath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.
"The Prime Minister has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and directed all government systems to be fully mobilised to ensure comprehensive medical treatment for those injured in the explosion.
The CM held discussions with the Chief Secretary and instructed that all necessary arrangements be made to provide expert care to the burn victims. If required, the services of specialist doctors from hospitals outside the State will also be utilised to ensure the best possible treatment, he said.
He added that all steps needed for rescue operations are being undertaken and that a dedicated mechanism has been put in place to monitor the situation closely.
Coordinated efforts involving the police, Fire and Rescue Services, Health Department, as well as the Revenue and Disaster Management departments are currently in progress.