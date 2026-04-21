12 dead, five critically injured in explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Thrissur ahead of Pooram

THRISSUR: 12 workers were killed and five others suffered serious burn injuries after a powerful explosion ripped through a firecracker manufacturing unit linked to the Thiruvambady temple, where preparations were underway for the Thrissur Pooram.

According to officials, close to 70 labourers—most of them from Kundannur—were present at the facility when the blast occurred.

The impact was so powerful that many nearby residents initially mistook it for an earthquake, as thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area.

Sources said large quantities of explosive materials, estimated to be around 2,000 kg, were stored at the unit. Rescue teams have been proceeding cautiously amid fears of further explosions, with police and fire and rescue services cordoning off the site and continuing search operations.

At least 10 people were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital Thrissur at Mulankunnathukavu. Hospital sources said a few of the injured are in critical condition. Authorities are also making arrangements to ensure specialised treatment for the seriously injured.

Among those killed are three coordinators from Kottappuram in Thrissur town who were assisting the licensee in the final stages of firecracker preparation. The licensed operator of the unit, Satheesan from Mundathicode, sustained burn injuries but survived and is currently undergoing treatment.