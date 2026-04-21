Explosion at Mundathikode firecracker manufacturing unit leaves 15 dead, several injured

THRISSUR: 15 workers were killed in a powerful explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit linked to the Thiruvambady temple, where preparations were underway for the Thrissur Pooram.
The incident occurred around 4 pm at Mundathikode, triggering panic among residents. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the unit soon after.
According to preliminary information, around 40 labourers were present inside the unit at the time of the explosion. The facility is believed to store nearly 2,000 kg of explosive materials used for fireworks.
Several others sustained injuries, with at least 10 people admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital Thrissur at Mulankunnathukavu. Hospital sources said a few of the injured are in critical condition. Authorities are also making arrangements to ensure specialised treatment for the seriously injured.
Among those killed are three coordinators from Kottappuram in Thrissur town who were assisting the licensee in the final stages of firecracker preparation. The licensed operator of the unit, Satheesan from Mundathicode, sustained burn injuries but survived and is currently undergoing treatment.
A member of the Thiruvambady temple committee said the team was still reeling from shock. “We don’t know what went wrong. We are still in shock,” he said.
Rescue operations are ongoing, even as officials remain cautious due to the possibility of further explosions at the site.
District Collector Shikha Surendran has directed a detailed probe into the accident, assigning the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Thrissur RDO to investigate the cause of the blast and its aftermath.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed all government systems to be fully mobilised to ensure comprehensive medical treatment for those injured in the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Thrissur.
The Chief Minister held discussions with the Chief Secretary and instructed that all necessary arrangements be made to provide expert care to burn victims. If required, the services of specialist doctors from hospitals outside the State will also be utilised to ensure the best possible treatment.
He said that all steps needed for rescue operations are being undertaken and that a dedicated mechanism has been put in place to monitor the situation closely.
Coordinated efforts involving the police, Fire and Rescue Services, Health Department, as well as the Revenue and Disaster Management departments are currently in progress.
The Chief Minister expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the incident.
This is a developing story
The explosion occurred around 4 pm at a unit linked to the Thiruvambady Temple, where final-stage preparations were under way for sample fireworks scheduled ahead of Thrissur Pooram on April 24.
According to officials, close to 70 labourers—most of them from Kundannur—were present at the facility when the blast ripped through the unit. The impact was so powerful that many nearby residents initially mistook it for an earthquake, as thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area.
Sources said large quantities of explosive materials, estimated to be around 2,000 kg, were stored at the unit. Rescue teams have been proceeding cautiously amid fears of further explosions, with police and Fire and Rescue Services cordoning off the site and continuing search operations.
Among those killed are three coordinators from Kottappuram in Thrissur town who were assisting the licensee in the final stages of firecracker preparation. The licensed operator of the unit, Satheesan from Mundathicode, sustained burn injuries but survived and is currently undergoing treatment.
At least 10 injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, at Mulankunnathukavu, with several reported to be in critical condition. Authorities are also making arrangements to ensure specialised treatment for the seriously injured.
A member of the Thiruvambady temple committee said the team was still reeling from shock. “We don’t know what went wrong. We are still in shock,” he said.
The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. The magisterial probe is expected to examine safety compliance, handling of explosive materials, and possible lapses that led to one of the worst firecracker accidents in the region in recent times.