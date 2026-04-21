Explosion at Mundathikode firecracker manufacturing unit leaves 15 dead, several injured

THRISSUR: 15 workers were killed in a powerful explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit linked to the Thiruvambady temple, where preparations were underway for the Thrissur Pooram.

The incident occurred around 4 pm at Mundathikode, triggering panic among residents. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the unit soon after.

According to preliminary information, around 40 labourers were present inside the unit at the time of the explosion. The facility is believed to store nearly 2,000 kg of explosive materials used for fireworks.

Several others sustained injuries, with at least 10 people admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital Thrissur at Mulankunnathukavu. Hospital sources said a few of the injured are in critical condition. Authorities are also making arrangements to ensure specialised treatment for the seriously injured.

Among those killed are three coordinators from Kottappuram in Thrissur town who were assisting the licensee in the final stages of firecracker preparation. The licensed operator of the unit, Satheesan from Mundathicode, sustained burn injuries but survived and is currently undergoing treatment.

A member of the Thiruvambady temple committee said the team was still reeling from shock. “We don’t know what went wrong. We are still in shock,” he said.

Rescue operations are ongoing, even as officials remain cautious due to the possibility of further explosions at the site.

District Collector Shikha Surendran has directed a detailed probe into the accident, assigning the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Thrissur RDO to investigate the cause of the blast and its aftermath.