Joint checks begin for 178 houses in Mundakkai-Chooralmala township after construction defects allegations

KALPETTA: A joint inspection of the newly constructed houses in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala township in Wayanad has commenced, involving construction firms Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) and KIFCON.
Of the 178 houses completed in the first phase, inspection of 102 units began on Monday. The process, aimed at ensuring there are no construction defects, will be carried out in three phases.
The inspection is being conducted on houses where construction has been fully completed. Beneficiaries will also be included in the process before the houses are officially handed over for occupancy.
ULCCS officials carried out inspections in the morning, followed by a joint review with KIFCON authorities in the afternoon. In the third phase, beneficiaries will participate in the quality assessment as well.
Key aspects under scrutiny include structural stability, quality of materials used, and the condition of electrical and sanitary fittings.
“These inspections were conducted earlier as well. However, in light of certain complaints regarding a house, we have tightened the process. We understand the anxiety of the beneficiaries, so they will be included in the third-level quality checks. If KIFCON identifies any issues, corrections will be made promptly. We are planning to hand over the houses to the state government by the end of April,” said ULCCS project officer Shameem.
“After rectifying all pending issues, a fresh inspection will be conducted, and only then will beneficiaries be invited for the final round,“ he said, adding that the aim is to ensure zero defects in the quality of every house.
The inspection follows a complaint raised by beneficiary Noufal, who alleged that he had noticed a crack in the roof of his house. The issue was later taken up by the Congress and turned into a political controversy.
However, Revenue Minister K Rajan, who visited the house the other day, stated that what Noufal identified as a crack was in fact pencil markings.
So far, the roofing of 308 houses in the township has been completed. While 178 houses are ready for occupancy in the first phase, work on the remaining units is progressing.
‘Koolippani jibe boosted my dignity’
T’Puram: Revenue Minister K Rajan said the trolls that labelled him as ‘koolippanikkaran Rajan’, a vernacular usage which had its genesis in comedy skits, has in fact boosted his dignity and he bore no grievances to those who personally insulted him.
The minister was subjected to ridicule after he personally examined the cracks in one of the houses in the township that was built for the Wayanad landslide victims. ‘Koolippanikkaran’ in Malayalam means manual labourer and the minister said he was happy to be addressed like that.
“Many are mocking at me by saying various things such as they have found a manual labourer from Thrissur. But let me tell you candidly. My self-esteem goes up hearing that.
After being assigned the minister’s role five years ago from the party office that carry memories of P C Joshi, P Krishna Pillai and Rajeswara Rao, I was not called ‘Muthalali Rajan’ (a person having a strong financial authority) on my return. Being called a manual labourer is an honour for me,” he told the media at the CPI state council office.