Joint checks begin for 178 houses in Mundakkai-Chooralmala township after construction defects allegations

KALPETTA: A joint inspection of the newly constructed houses in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala township in Wayanad has commenced, involving construction firms Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) and KIFCON.

Of the 178 houses completed in the first phase, inspection of 102 units began on Monday. The process, aimed at ensuring there are no construction defects, will be carried out in three phases.

The inspection is being conducted on houses where construction has been fully completed. Beneficiaries will also be included in the process before the houses are officially handed over for occupancy.

ULCCS officials carried out inspections in the morning, followed by a joint review with KIFCON authorities in the afternoon. In the third phase, beneficiaries will participate in the quality assessment as well.

Key aspects under scrutiny include structural stability, quality of materials used, and the condition of electrical and sanitary fittings.

“These inspections were conducted earlier as well. However, in light of certain complaints regarding a house, we have tightened the process. We understand the anxiety of the beneficiaries, so they will be included in the third-level quality checks. If KIFCON identifies any issues, corrections will be made promptly. We are planning to hand over the houses to the state government by the end of April,” said ULCCS project officer Shameem.