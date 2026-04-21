Kerala's fishing sector faces crisis as migrant workers leave home for elections

KOLLAM: With migrant workers going back to their native states in connection with elections, the fishing sector has been met with a severe crisis. Since 60% of the state’s workers in the sector are from other states, a large number of boats remain moored as there are not enough people to go to sea.

Workers who went home include those who left for April 9 elections in Assam, by-elections in Nagaland and Tripura, and for the upcoming elections on Thursday in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Workers from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu constitute a majority of those working in the fishing sector in the state. In addition to those who go fishing, a significant number of people also work in peeling sheds, netting and ice plants.

“The fishing sector was being run with a large number of migrant workers and fewer local workers. Many have left to their native states in connection with the respective elections and the SIR process.