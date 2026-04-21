Kerala's fishing sector faces crisis as migrant workers leave home for elections

KOLLAM: With migrant workers going back to their native states in connection with elections, the fishing sector has been met with a severe crisis. Since 60% of the state’s workers in the sector are from other states, a large number of boats remain moored as there are not enough people to go to sea.
Workers who went home include those who left for April 9 elections in Assam, by-elections in Nagaland and Tripura, and for the upcoming elections on Thursday in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Workers from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu constitute a majority of those working in the fishing sector in the state. In addition to those who go fishing, a significant number of people also work in peeling sheds, netting and ice plants.
“The fishing sector was being run with a large number of migrant workers and fewer local workers. Many have left to their native states in connection with the respective elections and the SIR process.
Currently, there are no workers available in 25% of the boats. By the end of this month, the number will rise to 50%,” said Peter Mathias, state president of All Kerala Boat Operators Association. Most of the boats that returned from fishing in the past two weeks have not gone to sea since there are no workers.
The period from January to March is considered the weakest season for marine fishing in the state, while the period from April to June 10 is considered the peak season. Fish with high export value are the most abundant during this period.
“Due to the trawling ban in the Bay of Bengal, agents from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and other states have come to Kerala to buy fish,” Peter added.
Meanwhile, boat owners are worried that they will lose the business due to the shortage of workers.
The new crisis comes at a time when the sector is just reviving from the shortage of workers who went home triggered by the LPG shortage.