Meet Thrikkadavoor Sivaraju, the majestic star of this year's Thrissur Pooram

THRISSUR: A majestic walk that complements its size, a trunk that sweeps the earth and calm in nature is considered the apt tusker for festival parades in temples in Keralam.

The elephant that ticks all these boxes is Thrikkadavoor Sivaraju, the star attraction of Thrissur Pooram this year. Paramekkavu Devaswom has invited Sivaraju to carry the idol of the Bhagavathy for the main Pooram day and the much-awaited Kudamattam ceremony.

With fans across Keralam, Thrikkadavoor Sivaraju is an elephant born in the Western Ghats and later offered to Thrikkadavoor temple, under Travancore Devaswom. The elephant comes next to Guruvayur Nandan, when it comes to its size considering the height and weight.

Last year, Guruvayur Nandan carried the idol for Paramekkavu Bhagavathy. This year, the tusker is in bad health and not taking any festival parades. Sivaraju has a height of about 10.2 feet while the tallest Thechikottukavu Ramachandran is 10.3 feet.

“Paramekkavu Devaswom had contacted Travancore Devaswom president Jayakumar who immediately took the steps to make it a reality. The tusker passed the medical fitness examination and will be in Thrissur soon,” said secretary of Paramekaavu Devaswom Rajesh G.