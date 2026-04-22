Nine of 13 victims in Thrissur firework blast identified; toll may rise as probe continues

MUNDATHIKODE: Nine of the 13 victims in the firework unit explosion at Mundathikode in Kerala’s Thrissur district have been identified, as authorities warn the death toll may rise, with rescue, recovery and investigation efforts ongoing.

Kerala State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar said 32 people were present at the site at the time of the blast, though the exact number is yet to be finalised. He added that the cause of the explosion is under investigation, with clearer details expected soon. Senior police officials, forensic teams, bomb squad and dog squad have inspected the site for possible lapses.

The explosion occurred around 3.20 pm on Tuesday, with identification of victims still ongoing. According to official statements, seven victims were initially identified as Vasudevan, Vijeesh, Suvin, Sudarsanan, Manikandan (son of Venkitachalam), Subramanian, and Manikandan (son of Mundan). Subsequently, authorities confirmed two additional fatalities, though these bodies remain unidentified.

The bodies of three persons - Pazhayannur native Sudarsanan (54), Kundannur native Suvin (39) and Palakkad Kumaranellur native Vasudevan (54), have been handed over to their relatives.

Meanwhile, operations to neutralise unexploded firework materials resumed in the early hours of Wednesday, alongside intensified search efforts to locate human remains at the explosion site.

Specialised teams, including the dog squad and bomb squad, have been deployed as part of the ongoing investigation and recovery operations. Cadaver dogs are being used to trace human remains in and around the impact zone, while bomb disposal units are engaged in safely defusing unexploded fireworks.

The entire area has been cordoned off by authorities to facilitate controlled operations and prevent public access. During the morning search, additional human remains were recovered from nearby paddy fields, approximately 30 metres from the site of the explosion, indicating the force of the blast.