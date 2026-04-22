Nine of 13 victims in Thrissur firework blast identified; toll may rise as probe continues

MUNDATHIKODE: Nine of the 13 victims in the firework unit explosion at Mundathikode in Kerala’s Thrissur district have been identified, as authorities warn the death toll may rise, with rescue, recovery and investigation efforts ongoing.
Kerala State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar said 32 people were present at the site at the time of the blast, though the exact number is yet to be finalised. He added that the cause of the explosion is under investigation, with clearer details expected soon. Senior police officials, forensic teams, bomb squad and dog squad have inspected the site for possible lapses.
The explosion occurred around 3.20 pm on Tuesday, with identification of victims still ongoing. According to official statements, seven victims were initially identified as Vasudevan, Vijeesh, Suvin, Sudarsanan, Manikandan (son of Venkitachalam), Subramanian, and Manikandan (son of Mundan). Subsequently, authorities confirmed two additional fatalities, though these bodies remain unidentified.
The bodies of three persons - Pazhayannur native Sudarsanan (54), Kundannur native Suvin (39) and Palakkad Kumaranellur native Vasudevan (54), have been handed over to their relatives.
Meanwhile, operations to neutralise unexploded firework materials resumed in the early hours of Wednesday, alongside intensified search efforts to locate human remains at the explosion site.
Specialised teams, including the dog squad and bomb squad, have been deployed as part of the ongoing investigation and recovery operations. Cadaver dogs are being used to trace human remains in and around the impact zone, while bomb disposal units are engaged in safely defusing unexploded fireworks.
The entire area has been cordoned off by authorities to facilitate controlled operations and prevent public access. During the morning search, additional human remains were recovered from nearby paddy fields, approximately 30 metres from the site of the explosion, indicating the force of the blast.
State Revenue Minister K Rajan and Local Self-Government Minister MB Rajesh visited the site to assess the situation. They were accompanied by ADGP (Law and Order) H. Venkatesh, IPS, who is overseeing the law enforcement response and investigation at the scene.
According to authorities, 13 injured persons are currently undergoing treatment. Among them, Satheesh (46) and Praveen (45) are on ventilator support. Babu (56), Rajesh (40), Hari (40), Anitha (50), Akhil (30), Udayakumar (48), Babu (57), Bhavani (65), and Vishnu (30) are receiving treatment at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital.
Sajan (38) and Wilson (60) are being treated at a private hospital. Meanwhile, Subhadra (68) and Sundaran (46) have been discharged after receiving medical care.
Minister MB Rajesh said that five patients admitted to the intensive care unit and two on ventilator support. Six others sustained minor injuries and are reported to be stable.
Still confusion over total number of people
Authorities have not yet finalised the total number of people present at the firework unit at the time of the explosion. Efforts are ongoing to verify this information.
To assist in identifying missing persons, the district administration has opened multiple control rooms. Family members of individuals who were present at the site and are currently unaccounted for have been urged to contact the following numbers:
Mundathikode Village Office: 8547614620
Thrissur Taluk Office: 0488 4232226
District Collectorate Control Room: 94470 74424
Medical College Control Room: 8075011853
The District Collector Sikha Surendran has also appealed to workers who were present at the site and may have left after the incident to report to the control rooms and provide relevant information regarding the deceased and missing persons.
Authorities have assured that the Thrissur Medical College and its medical teams are fully equipped to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.
Decision on conduct of Thrissur Pooram to be taken later
Regarding the conduct of the Thrissur Pooram festival, Minister MB Rajesh stated that the immediate priority remains rescue and relief operations. A decision on the festival will be taken later, following an online cabinet meeting expected to focus on the ongoing situation.
Meanwhile, Wadakkanchery MLA Xavier Chittilappilly indicated that a meeting to discuss the conduct of the Pooram is scheduled for Thursday.
The minister emphasised that it is premature to draw conclusions regarding the cause of the explosion. A detailed investigation is currently underway.