No fireworks, 15-minute Kudamattam: Thrissur Pooram to be held in scaled-down format

THRISSUR: A high-level meeting held at Thrissur Collectorate on Thursday morning decided to conduct Thrissur Pooram in a scaled-down manner, with no fireworks display and a 15-minute Kudamattam. Kudamattam features a rapid exchange of vibrant umbrellas atop caparisoned elephants.

In the meeting attended by Ministers K Rajan, R Bindu, MoS Suresh Gopi, District Collector Sikha Surendran and other officials, representatives of Thiruvambady Devaswom and Paramekkavu Devaswom shared their stand.

Thiruvambady Devaswom secretary K Girishkumar informed that they would observe mourning until April 24, and the Chamayam exhibition scheduled for April 24 has been postponed to April 25. Madathil Varavu will be conducted as usual, and fireworks are not under consideration for them.

Meanwhile, Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary G Rajesh said they would conduct Thrissur Pooram with all rituals.

“Firecrackers have already been set for the sample fireworks, main fireworks and Pakalpooram. We can destroy the finished products as per the instructions of the district administration,” he said.

The parasols, caparisons and other decorative items used for elephant parades will be exhibited at the Chamayam on April 25. Paramekkavu Devaswom will organise the ‘Elanjithara Melam’ with its usual grandeur, including 15 elephants for the parade. However, the Kudamattam ceremony, which usually lasts over an hour, will be limited to 15 minutes, with only about five sets of special parasols on display.

As per the revised schedule, the Chamayam exhibition will be held on April 25, the main Pooram on April 26, and Pakalpooram on April 27.