Thrissur Pooram to skip fireworks following blast at cracker manufacturing unit; scaled-down rituals likely

THRISSUR: The famed Thrissur Pooram will unfold this season without its iconic fireworks, following the devastating blast at a cracker manufacturing unit in Mundathicode that claimed 14 lives, with three still missing. In the wake of the tragedy, both the sample fireworks scheduled for April 24 and the main display in the early hours of April 27 have been called off.

The decision has cast a shadow over months of meticulous preparation. From sourcing fabrics for parasols to booking elephants and percussion artists, organising the Pooram is a six-month-long effort. “When it is suddenly called off, crores of rupees spent will be for nothing. If festivities are scaled down, the financial impact will also be a concern,” said a festival enthusiast.

A joint meeting of Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms resolved to cancel the fireworks. The entire stock meant for Thiruvambady was destroyed in the blast. “Firecracker production for Paramekkavu was almost complete, but we will proceed as per government instructions,” said Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary G Rajesh.

Despite the setback, both factions agreed to conduct the rituals in a scaled-down manner. “A decision regarding kudamattom will be taken after discussions with ministers,” representatives from both devaswoms said. The tragedy dealt a severe blow to Thiruvambady Devaswom, which lost five volunteers—three confirmed dead and two still missing.