Toll in Thrissur blast rises to 14; Pooram fireworks display cancelled

THRISSUR: The death toll in Tuesday’s blast at a firecracker-manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in Thrissur rose to 14 after one of the five persons critically injured in the explosion succumbed to injuries at the Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Wednesday. Praveen of Pattambi in Palakkad is the deceased.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms decided to cancel the fireworks display and scale down Thrissur Pooram celebrations in the wake of the tragedy.

The government has ordered a judicial inquiry by Justice C N Ramachandran Nair into the explosion. The state cabinet that met in Thiruvananthapuram also announced Rs 14 lakh in immediate relief to the families of the deceased and recommended declaring the incident a ‘special disaster’.

At present, 12 people are under treatment at the MCH. Four of them are under critical care. The government said it will bear the treatment expenses of the injured persons for six months. Beyond that, expenses in empanelled private hospitals will be covered based on the recommendation of a medical board. Even after 24 hours, there is no clarity on the exact number of victims, with searches carried out at the blast site with the help of K9 Squad’s cadaver dogs recovering more body parts on Wednesday.

As of now, eight of the 14 deceased have been identified and their bodies released to relatives after postmortem, District Collector Sikha Surendran said. The unidentified body parts recovered from the site would be preserved at the MCH’s mortuary, she said.