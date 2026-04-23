Thrissur blast: Another April tragedy a decade after disaster at Puttingal temple

KOLLAM: Ten summers ago, an April fireworks disaster at Puttingal in Kollam district had left 110 people dead and 350 injured. Those haunting memories hit Keralites hard as a fireworks tragedy unfolded during preparations for the Thrissur Pooram on Tuesday.

On the morning of April 10, 2016, a festive procession turned into a funeral pyre in a matter of moments. The fireworks competition at the Puttingal Devi Temple in Paravur was famous, with people from nearby districts too coming to watch the pyrotechnics, which started at 11.56pm. While the crowd had enjoyed the fireworks for around three hours, a stray spark set off a massive explosion at an adjacent firecracker storehouse. Hardly anyone gathered there had a chance to escape.

Rubble of collapsed buildings and charred body parts were scattered all over the place. Besides the casualties, a total of 358 houses were damaged. While KSEB suffered a loss of Rs 88 lakh, the revenue department estimated a total loss of Rs 2.58 crore.

A survivor, Shajidharan, who suffered several injuries including the amputation of his right hand, recalled: “I was in the Gulf and had come home on leave. The incident happened when I had only two more days left in Kerala.” He said he received Rs 2.50 lakh from the government and had to move on with that amount.