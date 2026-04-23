Thrissur blast: Daily-wage labourer dies after taking up risky job at firecracker manufacturing unit

KOOTTANAD: For MV Vasudevan, 54, a resident of Kumaranellur in Palakkad district, life in recent months revolved around a single goal – completing the construction of his house. A daily-wage labourer who had long depended on grass-cutting work, his income dwindled with the onset of summer, when such jobs become scarce.

In search of a steady earning, Vasudevan turned to a more dangerous option. Around 20 days ago, he joined a few of his maternal relatives at the firecracker-manufacturing unit in Mundathicode in Thrissur, where he was paid around Rs 1,000 a day along with a meal. His work would start at 8am and end by 2pm. On Tuesday, he stayed back for some more time, possibly for an extra income (there was additional work for the sample fireworks), and that decision proved fatal. Vasudevan lost his life in the explosion at the unit – one of the first victims to be identified.

By midnight, his body was brought back to his unfinished home, the very dream he had been striving to complete. He was cremated on Wednesday morning in the presence of a large number of grieving residents. He left behind an aged mother, wife and two children.