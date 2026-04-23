Thrissur firework unit blast prompts fresh debate on pyrotechnics in temple festivals

GURUVAYUR: Various temple ritual scholars and researchers have opined that the use of fireworks during temple festivals in Kerala is not an essential ritual component, but rather a practice that gradually entered temple celebrations over time in the name of festivity. In the wake of repeated accidents and fatalities, they say the time has come to seriously reconsider such customs.

Guruvayur temple tantri Chennas Dinesan Namboothiripad said that many practices not mentioned in authoritative texts on temple rituals, including Tantrasamuchayam, have over time come to be treated as temple customs in the name of celebration.

The use of fireworks is one such practice, he said. He further said that this custom has already claimed many lives and has repeatedly proven impossible to conduct without risk. The cruel and horrific scenes of death, he said, should compel society to engage in serious introspection.

Temple ritual researcher Sainath Valluvanad said that the offering of “Kathina Vedi” (traditional explosive salutes) to local deities is a custom seen in various parts of Kerala, and that many temples are known for this offering. However, he questioned whether the large and colourful fireworks displays seen today are truly for the deity or for the crowds that gather to watch temple festivals. The answer, he said, is clear: they are for the people.