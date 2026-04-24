ED investigation into Sabarimala gold theft case losing momentum

KOCHI: After a flurry of high-profile interrogations and intense media scrutiny in February, the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe into the Sabarimala gold scam has entered a noticeably slower phase, raising questions over whether the investigation has lost its initial momentum.

The probe gathered pace on February 3, when former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer Murari Babu was questioned for several hours at the ED office in Kochi. The day-long interrogation signalled an aggressive start, drawing heavy media presence outside the office from the following day, with expectations that more accused would be summoned.

That anticipation soon materialised. Over the next few days, the ED summoned a series of prominent individuals linked to the case. Former TDB president A Padmakumar, former secretary S Jayasree, actor Jayaram, alleged middleman in gold theft Kalpesh, and former TDB president N Vasu were all questioned as part of the widening probe. The steady stream of appearances kept cameras rolling and public attention firmly fixed on the investigation.

The questioning of Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru on March 4 marked a peak in media attention. Journalists gathered in large numbers outside the ED office, waiting for hours to capture his arrival, underlining the heightened public and media interest surrounding the case.

At the height of the probe, every movement of those summoned was closely tracked. Even as the ED questioned multiple individuals, a recurring question among the public and media was when key accused, including Unnikrishnan Potti, would be called in. While some speculated that it would happen imminently, no clear timeline has emerged even now.

After the second week of March, the intensity began to taper, and the investigation started moving at a noticeably slow, almost snail’s pace. Despite continued media presence outside the ED office through mid-March, the frequency of high-profile questioning declined sharply.