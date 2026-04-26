Pooram heralding ceremony held amid heat and lingering grief in Thrissur

THRISSUR: In keeping with tradition, despite a pall of sorrow following the Mundathicode blast, hundreds of devotees thronged the Thekkinkad Maidan in Thrissur on Saturday to witness the ceremonial Pooram heralding ceremony — ‘vilambaram’.

Braving the intense summer heat, people watched in awe as tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar, carrying the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy, opened the doors of the Thekke Gopura Nada of Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple.

As per tradition, once the Thekke Gopura Nada is opened by Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy, the Pooram festivities — which last more than 30 hours — commence. For local residents, the eve of the main Pooram is the day they visit the ‘Chamayam’ exhibitions of the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu factions and assess the parasols and caparisons. Each year, both factions prepare new caparisons to be used for the main elephant carrying the idol, while the older ones are polished to retain their golden sheen. Local residents, ‘desakkar’, said they are eager to celebrate the festival with all its rituals, as the Pooram cannot be cancelled once the flag is hoisted.