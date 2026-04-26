Pooram heralding ceremony held amid heat and lingering grief in Thrissur

THRISSUR: In keeping with tradition, despite a pall of sorrow following the Mundathicode blast, hundreds of devotees thronged the Thekkinkad Maidan in Thrissur on Saturday to witness the ceremonial Pooram heralding ceremony — ‘vilambaram’.
Braving the intense summer heat, people watched in awe as tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar, carrying the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy, opened the doors of the Thekke Gopura Nada of Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple.
As per tradition, once the Thekke Gopura Nada is opened by Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy, the Pooram festivities — which last more than 30 hours — commence. For local residents, the eve of the main Pooram is the day they visit the ‘Chamayam’ exhibitions of the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu factions and assess the parasols and caparisons. Each year, both factions prepare new caparisons to be used for the main elephant carrying the idol, while the older ones are polished to retain their golden sheen. Local residents, ‘desakkar’, said they are eager to celebrate the festival with all its rituals, as the Pooram cannot be cancelled once the flag is hoisted.
“Pooram is an emotion. Anyone who has experienced it once will be drawn to it every year. Despite the heat, we came to Thekkinkad Maidan because we could not stay at home,” said Krishnan, who came with friends to watch the vilambaram.
On Sunday, the main Pooram day, the festivities will begin with the procession of Kanimangalam Sastha at 6 am, followed by other participating temples. The Madathil Varavu will begin around 11 am with Panchavadyam and conclude at 2 pm with Melam at Sreemoolasthanam. This year, noted percussion artist Cherussery Kuttan Marar will lead the Melam for Thiruvambady Bhagavathy. The Paramekkavu Bhagavathy’s procession will commence at noon. Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar, as in previous years, will lead the Elanjithara Melam at 3 pm within the Sree Vadakkumnathan temple premises.