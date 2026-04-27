Beyond lecture hall: Kerala professor Geetha’s inspiring journey into art

KOTTAYAM: From once shying away from even picking up a pencil to confidently experimenting across painting styles, retired professor G Geetha’s journey into art has been anything but ordinary. Her story is as compelling as her canvases.

A seasoned academic with four postgraduate degrees, Geetha has seamlessly woven scholarship with creativity, emerging as an artist of note. With two exhibitions behind her and several works finding appreciative buyers, she now returns with a new showcase featuring 75 artworks.

In the midst of this expansive collection, Geetha reflects on the winding, transformative path that brought her here.

“There was a time when I was afraid to even draw diagrams — something my course demanded,” Geetha told TNIE on the sidelines of her four-day exhibition which would conclude on Monday. “Now, painting has become a passion.”

For 33 years as a teacher at BCM College in Kottayam, that fear lingered. The hesitation to make mistakes, coupled with doubts about her own artistic ability, often held her back from picking up the chalk to sketch on the blackboard.

Retirement marked a turning point. “After retirement, life became hectic in a different way,” she said, recalling her time working at the CPM party centre alongside her husband, Vaikom Viswan, who was LDF convener then.