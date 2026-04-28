10 years on, Jisha’s case still echoes in Kerala

KOCHI: Ten years after a crime that stunned Kerala’s conscience, the memory of Jisha refuses to fade. As Tuesday marks the tenth anniversary of her brutal rape and murder in Perumbavoor, the moment is made more poignant by the recent passing of her mother, Rajeshwari, 72, in March this year-closing a chapter of a long, painful fight for justice.

Jisha, a Dalit law student from a financially struggling family, was found murdered at her modest one-room house near the Periyar Valley canal bund ‘Purampokku’ at Kuruppampady on April 28, 2016. She lived with her mother, a daily wage labourer, in a house made of unplastered bricks with an asbestos roof.

On the day of the incident, she was alone at home when the accused, Muhammed Ameer-ul-Islam, a migrant worker allegedly entered the house under the influence of alcohol, armed with a knife, and committed sexual assault before killing her in a particularly brutal manner.

The case triggered widespread outrage across Kerala, with protests erupting over the delay in identifying the accused. The initial investigation faced severe criticism for lack of direction.

It was only after a special investigation team was formed that the probe gained momentum. Ameer-ul-Islam was arrested on June 16, 2016, after he attempted to flee to his home state of Assam by train from Aluva. Investigators said he had disposed of bloodstained clothes during his escape to destroy evidence.

In December 2017, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court awarded him the death sentence, citing strong scientific evidence and a well-prepared chargesheet. The verdict was later upheld by the Kerala High Court in May 2024, and dismissed his appeal and classified the case under the “rarest of the rare” category.