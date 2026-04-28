Mundathicode blast: Death toll rises as 29-year-old worker dies

PALAKKAD: The toll in the Mundathicode fireworks explosion rose further on Monday with the death of Kundannur resident Ragesh, a 29-year-old worker who had sustained critical burns in the blast that took place on April 21.

Ragesh, son of Cheerath Chandran, had been undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital Thrissur after suffering over 8o per cent burns while trying to escape the explosion site. Despite days of intensive care in the ICU, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Known among friends and neighbours for his active involvement in cultural traditions such as Thrissur Pooram and the colourful Pulikali, Ragesh’s death has deeply affected his local community, where he was regarded as a familiar and vibrant presence.