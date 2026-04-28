Mundathicode blast: Death toll rises as 29-year-old worker dies

PALAKKAD: The toll in the Mundathicode fireworks explosion rose further on Monday with the death of Kundannur resident Ragesh, a 29-year-old worker who had sustained critical burns in the blast that took place on April 21.
Ragesh, son of Cheerath Chandran, had been undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital Thrissur after suffering over 8o per cent burns while trying to escape the explosion site. Despite days of intensive care in the ICU, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Known among friends and neighbours for his active involvement in cultural traditions such as Thrissur Pooram and the colourful Pulikali, Ragesh’s death has deeply affected his local community, where he was regarded as a familiar and vibrant presence.
“He became very popular last year due to his physique. He weighed over 200 kg and was believed to be the “biggest” pulikkali artist in the state. A very active person he has travelled across the country as pulikkali artist,” said one of his close friends.
While unofficial estimates now place the number of fatalities at 17, authorities have maintained that the confirmed death toll stands at 13. In addition, remains of four more victims have been identified through DNA testing.
According to the district administration, four injured persons are still undergoing treatment—two at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital and two at Elite Mission Hospital. Their condition continues to be closely monitored.
The explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing unit where preparations were under way for displays linked to the Thiruvambady Devaswom as part of the annual Pooram festivities.