Nithin involved in honeytrap, alleges Dr Ram in bail petition

KOCHI: Dr M K Ram, the prime accused in the death of BDS student Nithin Raj at Anjarakandy Dental College, Kannur, has filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Kerala High Court.
In the plea, the accused alleged that Nithin Raj was involved in a honeytrap case and that a complaint had been lodged against him by a person named Fayeez with the police.
According to the plea, Nithin Raj allegedly impersonated a woman and extorted money from Fayeez.
It further claimed that the issue was later settled and the complaint withdrawn. The plea stated that the student may have borrowed money from strangers to settle the issue after being allegedly assaulted by Fayeez and his friends on the college campus.
It also said that, in connection with the incident, Nithin Raj had been suspended from the college for nearly a month.
The bail plea further alleged that the police, immediately after registering the case, sought to arrest the petitioner without properly inquiring into the facts, in an attempt to “save their skin” by silencing the media and a group agitating over the issue while demanding Rs 10 crore as compensation.
Dr Ram contended the student’s presence in the principal’s room was not mentioned in the First Information Statement (FIS), and argued that if the student had made any complaint against anyone, it would have found a place in the FIS. The plea stated that the victim left the principal’s room and allegedly died by suicide immediately after the meeting.