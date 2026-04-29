Nithin involved in honeytrap, alleges Dr Ram in bail petition

KOCHI: Dr M K Ram, the prime accused in the death of BDS student Nithin Raj at Anjarakandy Dental College, Kannur, has filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Kerala High Court.

In the plea, the accused alleged that Nithin Raj was involved in a honeytrap case and that a complaint had been lodged against him by a person named Fayeez with the police.

According to the plea, Nithin Raj allegedly impersonated a woman and extorted money from Fayeez.

It further claimed that the issue was later settled and the complaint withdrawn. The plea stated that the student may have borrowed money from strangers to settle the issue after being allegedly assaulted by Fayeez and his friends on the college campus.