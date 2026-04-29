Nithin Raj’s death: Kerala HC cracks whip on hartal violence, initiates case suo motu

The government informed the court that, so far, 27 cases have been registered across the state and 91 persons have been arrested.

The court directed the state to file an affidavit in this regard and asked the registry to issue notice to the organisers of the hartal.

The government pleader submitted that the state police had taken all efforts to ensure vehicular movement without any hindrance. The government pointed out that around 52 Dalit organisations took part in the hartal. A Division Bench of the High Court, in 2022, had banned flash hartals in the state and ordered that no strike could be called without prior notice of at least seven days.

The Bench had also said: “Organisations and individuals who call hartal shall be responsible for loss and damages caused on account of the shutdown.”

The court initiated the suo motu case in the wake of this verdict.