Nithin Raj's death: Second accused appears before SIT after 16 days

KANNUR: K T Sangeeta Nambiar, 56, the second accused in the abetment to suicide case linked to the death of first year BDS student Nithin Raj R L, 22, appeared before the special investigation team on Monday after remaining absconding for 16 days.

She presented herself at the ACP office in Kannur, where a team led by ACP Hariprasad recorded her statement.

Following the completion of arrest formalities, the police formally registered her arrest and subsequently released her on bail, in line with the anticipatory bail granted by the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court-IV on April 25.