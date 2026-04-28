Nithin Raj's death: Second accused appears before SIT after 16 days

KANNUR: K T Sangeeta Nambiar, 56, the second accused in the abetment to suicide case linked to the death of first year BDS student Nithin Raj R L, 22, appeared before the special investigation team on Monday after remaining absconding for 16 days.
She presented herself at the ACP office in Kannur, where a team led by ACP Hariprasad recorded her statement.
Following the completion of arrest formalities, the police formally registered her arrest and subsequently released her on bail, in line with the anticipatory bail granted by the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court-IV on April 25.
The court recently granted anticipatory bail to Sangeeta Nambiar, stating that there was no prima facie evidence against her.
She was not present in the principal’s chamber when Nithin Raj was called there. However, the court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the first accused, M K Ram.
Both Ram and Sangeeta Nambiar were named as accused based on a complaint filed by Nithin Raj’s family, which alleged their involvement in the student’s death.
However, the prosecution failed to provide prima facie evidence against Sangeeta Nambiar, which led the court to grant her anticipatory bail.