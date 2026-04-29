Power cuts return as demand soars in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid skyrocketing electricity demand due to soaring temperatures, the state government has decided to impose power curbs of less than 30 minutes between 6pm and midnight to maintain grid stability.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Power) Puneet Kumar on Tuesday, evaluated the power consumption trend in the state, following which the State Load Despatch Centre chief engineer was instructed to implement short-duration restrictions. A daily evaluation of the developments will be done by the high-level officials.

The meeting evaluated that the average increase in power usage this year is much higher than the annual growth rate over the years. The daily power consumption touched an all-time high of 118.26 million units on Monday. While the demand after 6pm touched 6,033MW for the first time in the state’s history, the need level rose further to 6,195 MW at 10.30pm on April 23, according to a statement issued by the electricity department.

The officials assessed that power restrictions are essential to avert serious issues in the transmission distribution network due to the increased demand, and ensure grid stability. While an unexpected summer heat surge remains the key issue for the current power crisis, increased charging of electric vehicles and use of air conditioners at night are also major contributing factors. People’s shift towards induction cookers following the LPG crisis also played an important role in this.