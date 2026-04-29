Six months needed to complete probe into Mundathicode fireworks blast: Justice C.N. Ramachandran Nair

KOCHI: Justice C.N. Ramachandran Nair, heading the judicial probe into the Mundathicode fireworks unit blast, on Wednesday said the inquiry would require at least six months, citing the need for a detailed and comprehensive examination.

As part of the initial steps, he will hold discussions with the district collector and the police commissioner.

Underscoring the complexity of the investigation, Justice Nair said the findings would have long-term implications for devaswoms, temple committees, and religious institutions, all of whom would be heard in detail.

Pointing to the challenges, he noted that 16 people died in the incident and only a limited number of individuals had direct knowledge of what transpired. “Even the person who conducted the fireworks display is among the deceased. These are serious limitations,” he said.