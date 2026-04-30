Deceased Keralites part of study tour group of Kudumbashree

KOCHI: The Malayalis who died after the wall collapse in Bengaluru have been identified as Smita and Latha, natives of Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district. They were part of a Kudumbashree group on a study tour to the city.

Three other members of the group, Preetha, Siji and Maya suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment.

“We are connecting with the team and doing the needful,” a Kudumbashree staffer told TNIE.

“We were a group of 56 members who came to Bengaluru for a study tour. We are part of the Kudumbashree’s Nutrimix group in Ernakulam. We came to Shivajinagar in the evening for some shopping before we made our way back. Because of the sudden downpour, the group got separated and took shelter wherever they could find.