Deceased Keralites part of study tour group of Kudumbashree

KOCHI: The Malayalis who died after the wall collapse in Bengaluru have been identified as Smita and Latha, natives of Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district. They were part of a Kudumbashree group on a study tour to the city.
Three other members of the group, Preetha, Siji and Maya suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment.
“We are connecting with the team and doing the needful,” a Kudumbashree staffer told TNIE.
“We were a group of 56 members who came to Bengaluru for a study tour. We are part of the Kudumbashree’s Nutrimix group in Ernakulam. We came to Shivajinagar in the evening for some shopping before we made our way back. Because of the sudden downpour, the group got separated and took shelter wherever they could find.
Some were near the wall. Because of the intensity of the wind and rain, the wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital came crashing down on them. Rescue efforts were under way immediately, and we took them to the same hospital. It is an unfortunate incident,” Anoop K M, who was part of the study tour, told TNIE.
“Two died and three suffered minor injuries. The injured are stable. Arrangements have been made to send the bodies to Ernakulam. We will depart tonight itself. The Kerala government and the larger Kudumbashree family were very supportive,” he said.
Following the incident, Congress leader K C Venugopal held talks with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking the best possible treatment for the injured, compensation for the victims’ families and arrangements to shift the bodies to Kerala.