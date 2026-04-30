Viral Kumbh Mela woman files complaint in Kochi over online defamation; zero FIR registered

KOCHI: The woman who went viral on social media during the Kumbh Mela lodged a complaint on Thursday with the Ernakulam Central Police, alleging online defamation.

Police said a Zero FIR has been registered based on her complaint, allowing the case to be filed irrespective of jurisdiction and later transferred to the appropriate police station.

Officials added that details of the accused cannot be disclosed at this stage as the investigation is ongoing.

Further action will be taken after preliminary verification, police sources said.