Kerala rain toll rises to eight; 5,792 shifted to relief camps as flood situation begins to ease

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday said that eight people were killed, eight others remained missing and 13 were injured after heavy rains on Saturday triggered landslides, waterlogging and widespread property damage across the state.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Satheesan said 27 houses were completely destroyed, 196 were partially damaged and 5,792 people had been shifted to 209 relief camps set up across Kerala.

He said the government would ensure assistance to the families of those who died as well as people who lost their homes and livelihoods.

Although rainfall had reduced since Saturday, the chief minister urged people, particularly those living in hilly areas, to remain vigilant.

He said people's representatives and volunteers were actively involved in relief work and added that he was in constant touch with Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar, other ministers assigned to various districts and local administrations to monitor rain-related relief operations.

Satheesan said the reduction in rainfall had brought relief in many parts of the state and that cleaning operations had begun in areas affected by flooding and waterlogging. He appealed to workers and activists of political parties and voluntary organisations to participate in the clean-up efforts and assured them of the government's support.