Kerala rain toll rises to eight; 5,792 shifted to relief camps as flood situation begins to ease

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday said that eight people were killed, eight others remained missing and 13 were injured after heavy rains on Saturday triggered landslides, waterlogging and widespread property damage across the state.
In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Satheesan said 27 houses were completely destroyed, 196 were partially damaged and 5,792 people had been shifted to 209 relief camps set up across Kerala.
He said the government would ensure assistance to the families of those who died as well as people who lost their homes and livelihoods.
Although rainfall had reduced since Saturday, the chief minister urged people, particularly those living in hilly areas, to remain vigilant.
He said people's representatives and volunteers were actively involved in relief work and added that he was in constant touch with Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar, other ministers assigned to various districts and local administrations to monitor rain-related relief operations.
Satheesan said the reduction in rainfall had brought relief in many parts of the state and that cleaning operations had begun in areas affected by flooding and waterlogging. He appealed to workers and activists of political parties and voluntary organisations to participate in the clean-up efforts and assured them of the government's support.
Speaking to reporters, Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar said the situation was improving and was under control following the widespread damage and flooding caused by Saturday's heavy rains.
He said damaged roads had been restored for traffic in many places, though vehicular movement remained restricted in some areas. He added that alerts had already been issued for districts expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday and that necessary preparations were in place.
According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), some parts of the state received up to 320 mm of rainfall on Saturday, resulting in severe waterlogging in roads and low-lying areas.
The highest rainfall of 320 mm was recorded at Ayyankunnu in Kannur district, while several parts of the northern Malabar region received between 90 mm and 180 mm of rain between 3 am Saturday and midnight.
The heavy rainfall inundated low-lying and riverside areas, particularly in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. Television visuals showed floodwaters entering several homes.
Although rainfall subsided on Sunday morning, floodwaters had not receded in several areas, particularly in Ranni in Pathanamthitta district and Kuttanad in Alappuzha district, where residents were seen using small boats for transportation.
The water level in several dams dropped after the rains eased, allowing authorities to close shutters that had been opened the previous day. However, KSDMA said water levels in some power generation dams in Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts remained at red alert levels.
In Pathanamthitta district, around 40 houses in 25 villages, mostly in the Ranni and Konni areas, were damaged due to the rains.
State Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said an additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had been deployed in the Pathanamthitta and Aranmula areas for rescue and relief operations. Fire force units from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Ernakulam had also been mobilised.
He said fishermen and fishing boats had been kept ready for rapid deployment if required, adding that special attention was being given to the Aranmula area as floodwaters take longer to recede there.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 1 issued an orange alert for 12 districts of Kerala for Sunday.
Saturday's heavy rains had triggered landslides, inundated low-lying areas, raised water levels in rivers and dams, and prompted large-scale rescue and evacuation operations across the affected regions.
An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging between 115 mm and 204 mm.
(With inputs from PTI)