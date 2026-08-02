Seven dead as extreme rain triggers floods, landslides in Kerala

KOCHI: Torrential rain battered Kerala, triggering a series of landslides, resulting in flash flooding and leaving a trail of devastation. Seven people died in rain-related incidents on Saturday, of which four were caught in debris flow following landslides, while three children drowned.

The central districts of Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam bore the maximum brunt of the rain fury, which revived memories of the catastrophic deluge of 2018 that left 483 people dead, displaced a million and ravaged homes and infrastructure.

The rain that started around 11pm on Friday pummelled the eastern parts of southern Kerala for hours, causing rivers to breach banks by around 2.30am. As floodwater began entering houses and shops, panic spread in towns and villages located along the banks, with people scrambling for their lives. Floods inundated towns, including Ranni, Vadaserikkara and Pala.

As many as 65 relief camps have been opened across the state, sheltering 1,465 people.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the intensity of the rain will reduce from Sunday, and that the southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are out of danger as the cloud band has moved to the north. Though the intensity of the rain will decrease, the flood situation in districts north of Thrissur will remain grim on Sunday as the rivers are in spate due to intense rain received over the past two days.

Among the seven victims, four died in landslides in Kottayam and Idukki districts, while three drowned in Malappuram and Kottayam districts.

Regina Johnny of Poonjar Thekkekara panchayat in Kottayam and her son Josephine, 24, died after a portion of their house was destroyed in a landslide.

Sumathy, 69, was killed after a landslide buried her house at Adurmala in Idukki.