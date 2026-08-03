‘A lot of work to do’: SIT probing PSC exam scams redoubles efforts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bracing for a comprehensive probe, the special investigation team looking into the PSC recruitment exam row has been strengthened with the addition of 10 more personnel.

The SIT, which conducted the preliminary inquiry, had 10 members and sources privy to the investigation told TNIE that redoubling the team is an indication that “there is a lot of work to do.”

The SIT has so far received about 100 complaints and statements of complainants have been recorded in half of them. The SIT preliminary inquiry had revealed massive irregularities in the exam for the post of chief of industry and infrastructure department in the Planning Board.

The detailed inquiry envisaged by the SIT will cover all the allegations, including conduct, valuation, fabrication of documents and ranklist preparation in about ten exams.

The team had already collected documents related to the investigation from the PSC headquarters. Sources said the immediate attention is on “collecting and evaluating electronic records.”

This, the SIT felt, would help in determining whether the offences committed was due to administrative lapses or the rot ran deep.