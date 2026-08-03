Emergency measures in place as monsoon claim 15 lives in Kerala, says CM VD Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced that special arrangements have been deployed in Pathanamthitta to tackle the floods, assuring that the overall crisis remains under control.

Speaking after a monsoon review meeting, the chief minister confirmed that heavy rains have claimed 15 lives so far, with seven people still missing. Across the state, 316 relief camps have been opened, while crop damage has affected 3,596 farmers across 165 hectares. Dismissing allegations of government unpreparedness, Satheesan noted that the NDRF secretary had reviewed camp preparations on July 30 and 31.



He attributed the sudden flooding to extreme, localized rainfall. “There was no time for evacuation when such intense rain fall happens. Some places such as Vadasserikara received over 350 mm rainfall. Experts say it is due to El Niño. When temperature goes up, more evaporation and land as heavy rainfall," Satheesan said.

The Chief Minister strongly refuted rumors regarding the emergency opening of dams, warning that strict legal action will be taken against those spreading false news. He explained that water levels in most reservoirs remain low due to preceding rainfall deficits, adding that water is currently being released only from Moozhiyar under the strict review and approval of the district collector.To assist affected families, the government announced immediate financial relief.