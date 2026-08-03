Emergency measures in place as monsoon claim 15 lives in Kerala, says CM VD Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced that special arrangements have been deployed in Pathanamthitta to tackle the floods, assuring that the overall crisis remains under control.
Speaking after a monsoon review meeting, the chief minister confirmed that heavy rains have claimed 15 lives so far, with seven people still missing. Across the state, 316 relief camps have been opened, while crop damage has affected 3,596 farmers across 165 hectares. Dismissing allegations of government unpreparedness, Satheesan noted that the NDRF secretary had reviewed camp preparations on July 30 and 31.
He attributed the sudden flooding to extreme, localized rainfall. “There was no time for evacuation when such intense rain fall happens. Some places such as Vadasserikara received over 350 mm rainfall. Experts say it is due to El Niño. When temperature goes up, more evaporation and land as heavy rainfall," Satheesan said.
The Chief Minister strongly refuted rumors regarding the emergency opening of dams, warning that strict legal action will be taken against those spreading false news. He explained that water levels in most reservoirs remain low due to preceding rainfall deficits, adding that water is currently being released only from Moozhiyar under the strict review and approval of the district collector.To assist affected families, the government announced immediate financial relief.
An amount of Rs 10,000 will be provided for the funeral rites of those who lost their lives in the flood disaster, and Rs 10,000 will be given to families whose homes were flooded. Furthermore, those who lost their homes will receive Rs 8 lakh, while victims who lost both their house and land will be granted Rs 12 lakh.
"Emergency rescue operations have been intensified across vulnerable zones. A fishermen's boat from Kollam has been stationed at Chengannur for rescue operations, while two helicopters at the Sulur air base remain on standby. Services of the Defence Security Corps and ITBP have also been mobilized to meet any emergency. The food packets for distribution in affected areas have also been kept ready. If needed separate packets have been arranged for distribution from helicopters," the CM said
Addressing the controversy surrounding the feast, Satheesan defended his schedule by asking whether eating food was wrong and questioned whether the former Chief Minister had not eaten food during the floods of 2018 and 2019, mentioning that he left for lunch at 3 PM. Clarifying his helicopter journey, the Chief Minister stated that the flight was used for an official trip to meet an investor, emphasizing that the government did not lose a single rupee because of the journey and adding that he did not travel by helicopter to attend a party conference as done by the former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.