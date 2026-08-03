Pathanamthitta on high alert as torrential downpour batters Kerala; schools shut and dams open

Several parts of Kerala received heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, with multiple weather stations recording significant precipitation, as authorities stepped up monitoring and relief efforts amid fears of worsening flood conditions, particularly in Pathanamthitta district.

According to rainfall data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, three weather stations recorded more than 100 mm of rain between 8.30 am on August 2 and 5.30 am on August 3. Venkurinji in Pathanamthitta recorded the highest rainfall at 104.5 mm, followed by Udumbannoor (103 mm) and Cheruthoni (101.5 mm) in Idukki district.

Other locations that received heavy rainfall included Laha in Pathanamthitta (87 mm), Thycattussery in Alappuzha (80 mm), Neriamangalam in Ernakulam (75 mm), Ulanadu in Pathanamthitta (74.5 mm), Mattancherry in Ernakulam (71 mm), Ranni Chethackal in Pathanamthitta (65.5 mm), Vadavathoor in Kottayam (64 mm), Palluruthy in Ernakulam (63 mm) and Munakkal in Thrissur (62 mm).

The heavy downpour has raised concerns in Pathanamthitta, where authorities warned of a possible rise in water levels in the Pampa and Kakkattar rivers. Kerala Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh is camping in the district and overseeing disaster management and relief operations.

The minister's office said the heavy rainfall in the Sabarimala region had created a concerning situation, with water levels expected to rise in Ranni and surrounding areas. Vishnunadh reviewed the situation at Kozhencherry along with Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey, government officials and other elected representatives.

Meanwhile, one shutter of the Moozhiyar reservoir in Pathanamthitta was opened by 15 cm after the dam reached red alert status. Authorities advised residents living along the banks of the Kakkattar and Pampa rivers to remain cautious and follow safety instructions.

Several major power generation dams across Kerala have also reached red alert levels. These include Kallarkutty, Erattayar and Lower Periyar reservoirs in Idukki, Poringalkuthu in Thrissur and Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode.