Kerala on alert as rain misery continues; toll climbs to 11

KOCHI: The state had a respite from heavy rain for most of Sunday, but the downpour intensified in several places at night, with authorities urging people to remain vigilant.
Over the past two days, the death toll in rain-related incidents has been rising, amid widespread damage and flooding. As many as 11 people have lost their lives so far, while six people were reported missing.
Barring Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, all districts remained under orange alert overnight. Authorities issued a likely flash flood warning for Pathanamthitta district as the Pampa was expected to witness severe flooding following heavy rain. Cautionary announcements were issued for people living along the banks of the Pampa and the Kakkad tributary.
As of Sunday evening, 273 relief camps are operational in the state, sheltering 7,674 people. A total of 30 houses have been destroyed and 293 partially damaged in the landslides and flooding that wreaked havoc on the state on Friday night and Saturday. In places where floodwater receded, residents began cleaning homes and shops, though thick deposits of mud and silt posed a tough challenge.
On Sunday, the bodies of two fishermen who went missing after their boats capsized in two separate incidents in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, were retrieved from the sea.
The body of Friemon, 28, of Anchuthengu, who went missing off Muthalapozhi harbour, was retrieved from Kannanthura, 20km away. Antony, 63, of Kottukal, whose boat sank off Vizhinjam harbour on Friday, was recovered from Adimalathura. Search is still on to trace Shijin, another fisherman who went missing in the boat capsize off Muthalapozhi.
In another incident, Bhanupriya, 40, a native of Coimbatore in TN, died after falling into Palakkuzhi waterfalls near Kizhakkenchery in Palakkad on Sunday. She was part of a five-member team that visited the waterfalls.
CM Satheesan urges people in hilly areas to remain vigilant
In Malappuram, a student, Sreehari, 19, drowned while swimming in Karikad Subrahmanya Swamy temple pond in Manjeri. In another rain-related incident in Kannur, a man was found dead after he allegedly slipped and fell into a stream while returning home on Saturday night at Kaitheri in Thalassery taluk.
In Pathanamthitta district, the water level in Pampa river began receding, offering some relief to residents of Ranni. However, floodwaters moved downstream, worsening the situation in Aranmula and other low-lying areas along the river.
In Kollam, the intensity of rain reduced across most parts of the district, although showers continued in the Thenmala forest region.
A reduction in rain brought some relief to Kottayam on Sunday, but several low-lying areas continued to grapple with the aftermath of flooding. Floodwaters remain above warning levels in many places in the district. Debris from a landslide on the Erattupetta–Vagamon Road has been cleared.
Malappuram district witnessed temporary relief in weather conditions a day after incessant rain inundated several areas. As a precautionary measure, authorities in Malappuram have begun evacuation procedures
The Kannur district collector also ordered the temporary closure of the Kelakam–Boystown–Mananthavady (Palchuram) Road to all vehicular traffic after landslides, falling rocks and uprooted trees were reported at several locations along the route. The intensity of rain reduced in Idukki district, where authorities continued to monitor vulnerable areas for possible landslides and flooding.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan urged people living in hilly areas to remain vigilant, while Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar said the government had made all preparations to deal with any emergency. Food, drinking water, medical care and sanitation facilities have been ensured at all camps, the minister noted.
Yellow alert across Kerala today
With the southwest monsoon remaining active over Kerala, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for all 14 districts on Monday, warning of widespread rain and possibility of isolated extremely heavy spells
The IMD’s daily weather report issued on Sunday indicated the likelihood of 7cm to 11cm of rainfall, with isolated places expected to receive more than 20cm
The rainfall warning remains in effect till August 8. While the intensity of rainfall is expected to ease on Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rain is likely to return from Thursday
IMD has warned of possible waterlogging, flash floods in low-lying regions and landslides in hilly areas. People living in flood- and landslide-prone locations have been advised to shift to safer places and avoid venturing near riverbanks during periods of intense rainfall.
Edu institutions to be closed in 11 dists today
In view of heavy rain and flooding in several parts of the state, district collectors have declared a holiday for educational institutions in multiple districts on Monday. All educational institutions, including professional colleges, will remain closed in Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Malappuram, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Palakkad. In Alappuzha, the holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Kuttanad and Chengannur taluks. The educational institutions In Alappuzha functioning as relief camps will also remain closed.