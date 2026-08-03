Kerala on alert as rain misery continues; toll climbs to 11

KOCHI: The state had a respite from heavy rain for most of Sunday, but the downpour intensified in several places at night, with authorities urging people to remain vigilant.

Over the past two days, the death toll in rain-related incidents has been rising, amid widespread damage and flooding. As many as 11 people have lost their lives so far, while six people were reported missing.

Barring Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, all districts remained under orange alert overnight. Authorities issued a likely flash flood warning for Pathanamthitta district as the Pampa was expected to witness severe flooding following heavy rain. Cautionary announcements were issued for people living along the banks of the Pampa and the Kakkad tributary.

As of Sunday evening, 273 relief camps are operational in the state, sheltering 7,674 people. A total of 30 houses have been destroyed and 293 partially damaged in the landslides and flooding that wreaked havoc on the state on Friday night and Saturday. In places where floodwater receded, residents began cleaning homes and shops, though thick deposits of mud and silt posed a tough challenge.

On Sunday, the bodies of two fishermen who went missing after their boats capsized in two separate incidents in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, were retrieved from the sea.

The body of Friemon, 28, of Anchuthengu, who went missing off Muthalapozhi harbour, was retrieved from Kannanthura, 20km away. Antony, 63, of Kottukal, whose boat sank off Vizhinjam harbour on Friday, was recovered from Adimalathura. Search is still on to trace Shijin, another fisherman who went missing in the boat capsize off Muthalapozhi.

In another incident, Bhanupriya, 40, a native of Coimbatore in TN, died after falling into Palakkuzhi waterfalls near Kizhakkenchery in Palakkad on Sunday. She was part of a five-member team that visited the waterfalls.