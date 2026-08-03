Negligence, lack of coordination cause of suffering: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allegations of administrative lapses and inadequate disaster management have surfaced in the aftermath of the devastating floods that battered Pathanamthitta district, even as relief and rehabilitation efforts continue.

Taking the state government to task over its handling of the flood situation, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that the rise in public suffering was due to negligence and a lack of coordination in disaster management.

The former chief minister termed the lapses unacceptable and urged the government to intensify search operations to trace those missing. Posting on Facebook, he also extended condolences to the families of the deceased and the missing.

He alleged that in Ranni, a dam was opened without adequate warning, leaving traders with little time to secure goods in their shops and forcing them into the streets in protest.

Pinarayi flagged the shortcomings at relief camps as a matter of concern, noting that government agencies had themselves admitted to failures in food distribution. Because of poor coordination among officials, volunteers, local residents and political workers had to step in to cook and distribute food, he said.