T G Mohandas taken into custody over protest remarks

KOCHI: Eleven days after making controversial remarks about the students’ protest in Delhi over the NEET paper leak, right-wing political commentator T G Mohandas was taken into custody from his residence at Mattancherry on Sunday.

The Thiruvananthapuram Cyber police, who are investigating the case, reached the residence of Mohandas at Mattancherry in the evening along with personnel from the local police station.

Police collected information related to his YouTube channel and digital devices allegedly used to create and upload the video. He is likely to be questioned in detail, a senior police official said.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint alleging that videos uploaded on his YouTube channel were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest among the public.