Pathanapuram defeat was a conspiracy by Sukumaran Nair: KB Ganesh Kumar

KOLLAM: Former minister K B Ganesh Kumar has stepped up his attack on NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, alleging that the latter had conspired to ensure his defeat in Pathanapuram and warning that he would expose his “indecent conduct” before the public.

Ganesh said those who acted against the interests of the NSS should leave and made it clear that he did not intend to initiate legal proceedings against Sukumaran Nair. He said his objective was not to remove Sukumaran Nair from the post of NSS general secretary but to ensure that everyone got an opportunity to visit the Mannam Samadhi.

Speaking to the media, Ganesh said, “I will not file a case. Mannath Acharya himself had said that cases should not be pursued indiscriminately. If I initiate legal proceedings, it is the NSS that will lose money, not Sukumaran Nair. He will not spend money from his own pocket to fight the case.”

According to Ganesh, if he filed a case, he would have to bear the lawyer’s fee and other court expenses, whereas Sukumaran Nair would allegedly use NSS funds for litigation. He claimed that a case filed against Sukumaran Nair had been adjourned 89 times using NSS funds.

“An 89-time adjournment is disrespectful to the judiciary. If one has dignity, one should argue the case in court,” Ganesh said.

He said he would not initiate any more cases and would instead place his allegations before the “people’s court”. However, he said he would stand by anyone who chose to pursue the matter legally on their own. Ganesh also urged NSS members not to give up their membership.