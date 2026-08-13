Pathanapuram defeat was a conspiracy by Sukumaran Nair: KB Ganesh Kumar

KOLLAM: Former minister K B Ganesh Kumar has stepped up his attack on NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, alleging that the latter had conspired to ensure his defeat in Pathanapuram and warning that he would expose his “indecent conduct” before the public.
Ganesh said those who acted against the interests of the NSS should leave and made it clear that he did not intend to initiate legal proceedings against Sukumaran Nair. He said his objective was not to remove Sukumaran Nair from the post of NSS general secretary but to ensure that everyone got an opportunity to visit the Mannam Samadhi.
Speaking to the media, Ganesh said, “I will not file a case. Mannath Acharya himself had said that cases should not be pursued indiscriminately. If I initiate legal proceedings, it is the NSS that will lose money, not Sukumaran Nair. He will not spend money from his own pocket to fight the case.”
According to Ganesh, if he filed a case, he would have to bear the lawyer’s fee and other court expenses, whereas Sukumaran Nair would allegedly use NSS funds for litigation. He claimed that a case filed against Sukumaran Nair had been adjourned 89 times using NSS funds.
“An 89-time adjournment is disrespectful to the judiciary. If one has dignity, one should argue the case in court,” Ganesh said.
He said he would not initiate any more cases and would instead place his allegations before the “people’s court”. However, he said he would stand by anyone who chose to pursue the matter legally on their own. Ganesh also urged NSS members not to give up their membership.
Ganesh said his father had earlier asked him to stand with Sukumaran Nair and that he had done so. However, he questioned the practice of dissolving committees at night and allegedly opening the NSS office at night. He said the power to remove the general secretary rested with the karayogams and that he wanted the Nair community to be freed from what he described as Sukumaran Nair’s “cruel grip”.
Ganesh also alleged that Sukumaran Nair’s conduct would be exposed if he was forced to speak further. He said he had more things to say about Sukumaran Nair’s daughter, son and grandchildren.
He alleged that 43 people had been provided jobs, citing what he described as documentary evidence in the book ‘Devadaruvile Ithilkanni’. Ganesh further alleged that Sukumaran Nair’s grandson had been appointed as a lab assistant two months ago despite having Plus Two qualification.
The former transport minister also raised questions over the Dhanlaxmi Bank issue, asking why money had been taken from the bank and why it was subsequently returned. He alleged that a person who had attempted to protect Sukumaran Nair in connection with the bank issue was now in jail in another case.
He also questioned the present status and ownership of Sri Ayyappa College, which he said was earlier located in Tamil Nadu.
“Instead of answering the questions I raise, I am told to go and file a case. I will not do that. I will say what I have to say before the people,” Ganesh said.
Ganesh reiterated that he would not form an alternative organisation against the NSS and said he would continue to stand with those involved in the ongoing fight. He also alleged that Sukumaran Nair had a role in his defeat in Pathanapuram and warned, “It is better for him if he does not make me open my mouth.”