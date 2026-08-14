Distant relative injures 80-year-old; admitted to ICU

KOCHI: The Narakkal police have registered a case against two men for allegedly attacking an 80-year-old man with a knife after trespassing into his house in Puthuvype on Thursday.

The injured is identified as Mohandas. The case was registered by his wife Lovely.

The accused are Dugster Komath and Dinast Komath, both residents of Murikumpadam, Puthuvype. It was found that one of the accused and the complainant's family are distant relatives.

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 5.30 pm at the family's residence. The two accused allegedly entered the house and asked Mohandas about the whereabouts of his son T M Dolgove, a lawyer and threatened to kill him and his family.

When Lovely objected the accused for creating a scene at their house and asked them to leave, they allegedly grabbed Mohandas and dragged him outside. Following this, the 80-year-old fell to the ground. Then the perpetrator attacked him with a knife, causing injuries to his neck and abdomen.

The FIR stated that the attack was linked to a domestic violence case involving the wife of one of the accused, who had approached Dolgove to represent her domestic violence case. The accused allegedly objected to this and, along with the second accused, went to the family's residence and threatened them to stay away.

Mohandas is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU, according to his family.

The police registered FIR on Friday under Sections 333, 351(3), 118(1), 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.