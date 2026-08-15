Constitutional rights should be protected, says V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting the importance of secularism, equality, freedom, socialism, and democratic rights, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, in his Independence Day speech, urged everyone to work with care, caution, and concern to protect the country's fundamental principles.

"This is a time when constitutional values, secularism, equality, freedom of expression, freedom of action, and special protection for minorities and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are being questioned. We must stand together without compromise for the constitutional principles, the unity, integrity and secularism of India," he said, citing the recent caste-based discrimination raised by AICC president and MP Mallikarjun Kharge following the purification ritual in Uttarakhand.

"The practices put forward by Mahatmaji, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and others remain significant in India more than ever before.

The issues raised by the youth across the country are an example of this. It will be an irreparable mistake if we pretend not to see them. Our youth have political convictions. They have the potential to be a corrective force and lead the country with clarity in the future," the CM added.

In his speech, the CM also paid tribute to people who lost their lives in the recent floods in Kerala. "The government will stand by the families. As always, we will overcome this crisis together.

The government is developing a scientific system to address disasters. We will implement it with the support of everyone," he said.