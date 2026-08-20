‘Teens planned Karuvatta murder inspired by Tamil film ‘Spyder’’: Kerala police

ALAPPUZHA: Shocking details have emerged in the murder of 65-year-old Sivankutty at Karuvatta, with police finding that a group of teenagers allegedly drew inspiration from the 2017 Tamil film ‘Spyder’ while planning the killing.

According to Haripad Station House Officer Vinod Kumar, one of the accused told investigators that the group had initially planned to remove the roof tiles of Sivankutty’s house, enter the building, and drop a large stone on him while he was asleep. The plan was reportedly inspired by a murder depicted in the film directed by A R Murugadoss.

“The presence of a wooden ceiling beneath the roof tiles prevented them from carrying out the plan,” the SHO said. The investigation, which initially ruled out the involvement of a professional killer, eventually led police to a group of teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl.

Police reportedly recovered WhatsApp conversations between the girl and her male friend, in which several methods of killing Sivankutty had allegedly been discussed. These reportedly included poisoning him and running him over with a vehicle. Investigators also suspect that the group had approached a quotation gang in Karunagappally to carry out the murder. The gang allegedly refused the assignment despite being offered money.

According to police, the accused travelled from Kollam to Karuvatta by train on Saturday night. After confirming that Sivankutty had fallen asleep, they allegedly climbed onto the roof and attempted to enter the house by removing the tiles.

When that failed, the girl reportedly sent a message to her male friend informing him about a large opening near a ventilator through which a person could enter. One of the accused allegedly entered the house through the ventilator and opened the door for the others. When Sivankutty heard the noise and walked up to check, the accused allegedly attacked him.