ED traces SIM used by Veena T to DYFI leader in CMRL-Exalogic case

KOCHI: A day after tracing a hawala trail in the CMRL-Exalogic case, the Enforcement Directorate has found that the SIM card used by Veena T, daughter of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for internet-based calls was obtained in the name of a DYFI leader in Kozhikode.

The ED traced the person through a digital device seized from Veena that contained a photograph of a SIM card registered in another person’s name and used in a Wi-Fi router, sources said. The agency has sought legal opinion on invoking the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), as hawala transactions are suspected in the case.

The ED is likely to question Veena again and intensify its probe into the SIM card, the sources said. It will also seek the assistance of cyber experts from a national laboratory as part of the investigation.