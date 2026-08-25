A mechanical pookalam this Onam at Kalamaserry, one that moves and changes patterns

There is no Onam without 'pookalams' or floral carpets! And these pookalams have changed over time.

From simple designs made with flowers plucked from one’s backyard to complex geometric patterns laid out with flowers from neighbouring states -- pookolams have evolved.

Now, we have the latest entrant.

A mechanical pookalam. At Kerala Startup Mission at Kalamassery, the fellows with the Creator Residency Fellowship have made it. The fellowship is supported through the CSR funding of SFO Technologies.

According to Neha Suresh, who manages the Creator Residency program, the journey of bringing technology into the Pookalam began last year with the first cohort of the Creator Residency Fellowship, who explored the idea by creating a rotating Pookalam.