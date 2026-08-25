After HC directive, Kerala MVD to slap Rs 5,000 fine per illegal car, bike modification

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is launching a major drive across Kerala to target vehicles with illegal modifications. Following strict directives from the High Court, officers will inspect vehicles on the road and issue a Rs 5,000 fine for every illegal alteration detected. Vehicle owners who pay the fine will still be required to remove all illegal parts and submit their vehicle for an official re-inspection before it can be legally driven again.

The High Court ordered tough measures after observing that certain popular alterations pose a severe hazard to road users. Extra-wide tires, powerful LED light bars, and unauthorized colored bulbs risk blinding oncoming drivers and pedestrians. Exhaust systems modified to produce excessive noise or blast sparks are also strictly prohibited under road safety guidelines.

To ensure compliance, the Transport Commissionerate has directed all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to submit an action report by September 3. The report must detail all penalties issued over the past three months, including specific enforcement actions taken against social media influencers who use illegally modified cars and bikes to film video reels.

Vehicle modifications are heavily restricted in India under Section 52 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which prohibits alterations that deviate from a manufacturer's original factory specifications. Altering lights, tires, exhausts, or body frames renders a vehicle's registration invalid, empowering enforcement officers to levy cumulative fines, suspend registration certificates, or impound non-compliant vehicles.