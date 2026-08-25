Kerala government hospitals fail to provide basic healthcare facilities for their own doctors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government medical colleges are widely regarded as the ultimate destination for quality healthcare in the state. But a recent controversy surrounding a senior administrator's health choices has exposed a stark reality: these very institutions often fail to care for their own.

The debate erupted after Dr Jayakumar T K, a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and superintendent of the Government Medical College in Kottayam, opted to receive treatment at a private hospital. While defenders framed his decision as a matter of personal choice and a considerate effort to avoid burdening his own colleagues, the incident sparked a broader conversation about the inadequate amenities available to medical staff across government-run facilities.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) has taken matters into its own hands to address this long-standing gap. The association recently funded and established a dedicated physician sick room equipped with basic inpatient treatment facilities at Government T D Medical College, Alappuzha. KGMCTA leaders noted that despite hosting 300 to 400 faculty members each, many government medical colleges previously lacked basic recovery facilities for ailing physicians.