Kerala's healthcare model in crisis as doctors' strike exposes deep fault lines

Kerala’s public healthcare system, once celebrated as a model for India, is now in turmoil. A strike by government doctors in medical colleges, led by the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA), began in July 2025 and by February this year escalated into a boycott of outpatient services and academic activities.

What started as a demand for pending salary arrears quickly revealed deeper cracks in the state’s famed healthcare network. Finance Minister KN Balagopal’s refusal to release arrears, citing funding disparities with other sectors, ignited widespread discontent and exposed the fragile balance between government promises and the expectations of healthcare professionals.

The fallout was immediate. Patients, especially those from economically weaker sections who rely almost entirely on public hospitals, were left stranded. Outpatient services across medical colleges collapsed, cutting off thousands from routine consultations, diagnostics, and follow-up care.

The strike laid bare long-standing problems. Healthcare workers—doctors, nurses, and frontline staff—have endured delayed payments, poor career progression, and crushing workloads. The protest was not just about arrears; it was the culmination of years of neglect. When the workforce feels undervalued, the system falters, as seen in the paralysis of outpatient services.

“The poor service conditions have deterred young doctors from joining the government service. The doctors’ protest is for the good of public health also. Without strengthening the system, public health delivery will suffer. Eventually, it is the poor people who bear the brunt,” said KGMCTA President Dr. Rosnara Begum.

By March 1, the hunger strike had stretched into its 34th day, the boycott of outpatient and academic services into its 12th, and the suspension of non-emergency surgeries into its ninth. Doctors expressed regret over the hardship caused but insisted years of ignored petitions left them no choice. The government, after initial talks and assurances, appeared indifferent. KGMCTA accused it of ingratitude toward doctors who had worked tirelessly during the Covid pandemic, a contribution that helped secure the government’s second consecutive term.

The crisis also exposed the state’s overdependence on medical colleges and tertiary hospitals. Primary health centers remain robust, but secondary and tertiary facilities are stretched thin. Any disruption in medical colleges reverberates across the system, leaving patients with few alternatives. Meanwhile, private hospitals dominate advanced care, forcing poorer households into catastrophic spending when public facilities fail.

Dr. Althaf A, public health expert and professor at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, warned of troubling trends in private healthcare, especially acquisitions by global equity firms. “The primary goal of those who invest in the healthcare sector purely with a profit motive is twofold: first, to ensure that there are enough patients available, and second, to ensure that those patients have sufficient money at their disposal to spend on their own treatment. When these two factors align, it is perhaps no surprise that Kerala has become a focal point for global corporate interest. The signal these corporate takeovers send is clear: unless we prioritize disease prevention and strengthen our public healthcare system, our treatment costs are likely to rise significantly in the future,” he said.

The vacuum has coincided with a surge in medical negligence complaints, further eroding public trust. Headlines have been dominated by shocking cases: an artery forceps discovered in a woman’s abdomen five years after surgery, and children losing limbs due to improper wound management. Public outrage has grown, while doctors claim they are scapegoats for systemic failures such as equipment shortages and overwhelming patient loads. Many have turned to “defensive medicine,” ordering excessive tests or referring patients prematurely to avoid litigation or assault. This practice inflates costs and clogs referral chains, turning tertiary centers into overcrowded primary clinics.

Government responses have been reactive, often suspending junior staff to appease public anger while deeper issues—lack of treatment protocols, failure to create permanent posts—remain unresolved.

The state’s healthcare system is now a victim of its own historic success. By extending life expectancy and eliminating poverty-related illnesses, the state has entered a far more expensive tier of healthcare management. The “Kerala Model” can no longer survive on past prestige. Demographic shifts, financial constraints, fragmented policies, and the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) demand structural reform. While new initiatives are underway, resilience requires deeper change.

Dr. K. Rajasekharan Nayar, public health expert and Emeritus Professor at the Global Institute of Public Health, has long criticized piecemeal approaches. He stressed the need for an integrated strategy, pointing out that the state’s aging population requires stronger investment in primary care and targeted measures against NCDs such as diabetes.

The future hinges on radical restructuring of health financing and genuine reconciliation with the healthcare workforce. Without a shift to an integrated social insurance model and a commitment to protecting both patients and providers, the state risks a slow erosion of the equity and excellence that once made it a global reference point.