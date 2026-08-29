‘They are Congress workers': K V Thomas compares Karunakaran and CM Satheesan's responses to convoy protest

KOCHI: The Congress’s decision to expel a local leader for blocking Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s convoy has brought back memories of a similar, albeit more intense, episode from the faction-ridden days of the party in Kerala, with former Union minister and veteran Congress leader K V Thomas drawing a sharp comparison between Satheesan and former chief minister K Karunakaran.

In a statement, Thomas recalled an incident in the late 1980s, when the Congress ‘Thiruthalvadis’ (reformists), led by Ramesh Chennithala, G Karthikeyan, and M A Shanavas, were locked in a bitter confrontation with Karunakaran.

Thomas said he was the Ernakulam DCC president and KPCC treasurer at the time. The DCC had organised an interfaith harmony meeting at Ernakulam Town Hall, which was attended by Karunakaran, Oommen Chandy and other senior Congress leaders.

However, according to Thomas, the reformist group deliberately sought to create trouble at the meeting and some of its workers, including then young Congress leader Ajay Tharayil, got into a confrontation with policemen who were in plain clothes.

“The altercation with the police forced the organisers to call off the meeting. The incident, which brought disrepute to both the party and the government, became a major news story,” Thomas recalled.

He then narrated what he described as Karunakaran’s “notable” response when the then police commissioner met Chief Minister Karunakaran and suggested registering cases against those responsible.

“They are our Congress workers, such things happen; there is no need for a case,” Thomas quoted Karunakaran as telling the police.

Thomas said he was reminded of that episode after police registered a case against senior Congress leaders, including former MP N Peethambara Kurup, in connection with the protest against Satheesan.