As CIAL cargo push speeds up, Kochi eyes role as international logistics gateway

KOCHI: With its geographical advantages and potential for an improved and integrated multi-mode transport network, Kochi is positioning itself as a logistics gateway for India’s trade with Africa and the GCC. And none is better placed to capitalise on this ambition than Kochi airport, said its managing director S Suhas, speaking at the International Cargo Business Summit.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which manages the airport, already handles close to 60% of Kerala’s air cargo, courtesy of its 2.5 lakh sq ft cargo warehousing facilities, Suhas said, underscoring Kochi’s importance in the state’s logistics network.

But airport officials pointed out that this scale is only a fraction of what Kochi can soon handle. “The cargo business is booming at Kochi airport, but the potential is far higher,” Satish Kumar Pai, general manager and head of cargo at CIAL, told TNIE.

Indeed, as TNIE had reported last week, plans are under way to upgrade the airport into an integrated cargo logistics hub. Of them, “The idea to link all transport modes together – ie. air, sea, rail and inland waterways – is a cornerstone of CIAL’s agenda,” Satish said.

This multimodal ambition is central to Kochi’s gateway pitch. M Afzal Malbarwala, the managing director of Galaxy Freight Private Limited and a speaker at the summit, noted that with its successful implementation, exporters can move consignments by sea for bulk legs and switch to air for time-critical delivery. “This ‘sea to sky’ model will help manage costs without sacrificing speed,” he said.

Proximity to Cochin Port, access to the national rail network, and relatively lower trucking costs further strengthen Kochi’s case, particularly for exporters targeting African and GCC markets.