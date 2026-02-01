As CIAL cargo push speeds up, Kochi eyes role as international logistics gateway

KOCHI: With its geographical advantages and potential for an improved and integrated multi-mode transport network, Kochi is positioning itself as a logistics gateway for India’s trade with Africa and the GCC. And none is better placed to capitalise on this ambition than Kochi airport, said its managing director S Suhas, speaking at the International Cargo Business Summit.
The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which manages the airport, already handles close to 60% of Kerala’s air cargo, courtesy of its 2.5 lakh sq ft cargo warehousing facilities, Suhas said, underscoring Kochi’s importance in the state’s logistics network.
But airport officials pointed out that this scale is only a fraction of what Kochi can soon handle. “The cargo business is booming at Kochi airport, but the potential is far higher,” Satish Kumar Pai, general manager and head of cargo at CIAL, told TNIE.
Indeed, as TNIE had reported last week, plans are under way to upgrade the airport into an integrated cargo logistics hub. Of them, “The idea to link all transport modes together – ie. air, sea, rail and inland waterways – is a cornerstone of CIAL’s agenda,” Satish said.
This multimodal ambition is central to Kochi’s gateway pitch. M Afzal Malbarwala, the managing director of Galaxy Freight Private Limited and a speaker at the summit, noted that with its successful implementation, exporters can move consignments by sea for bulk legs and switch to air for time-critical delivery. “This ‘sea to sky’ model will help manage costs without sacrificing speed,” he said.
Proximity to Cochin Port, access to the national rail network, and relatively lower trucking costs further strengthen Kochi’s case, particularly for exporters targeting African and GCC markets.
Perishables remain a key anchor. CIAL officials said that around 100 tonnes of vegetables are exported daily through Kochi, with significant volumes sourced from neighbouring Tamil Nadu as well. “Kochi airport could double down on this by ensuring cold-chain and handling infrastructure keep pace with volumes,” another speaker, Dhaval Raut of KPMG, observed.
E-commerce is another growth driver. Both Burak Ozber, regional cargo manager of Turkish Airlines and Roopesh Nair, regional director of Saudi Cargo, noted a steady growth in freight movement through Kochi. And for good reason, as CIAL is among a handful of airports in the country cleared for e-commerce exports.
This segment, Britto Satheesh, group director at Dubai-based Consolidated Shipping Services, said, could scale rapidly from Kochi if last-mile delivery reliability is ensured. “In cross-border trade, trust is everything.”
Perhaps to aid this, CIAL had recently announced plans for a dedicated ‘pack house’ to ensure that goods to be exported adhere to specifications in destination countries. In addition, an incubation centre to train new exporters in regulatory compliance, documentation and market access is also on the anvil.
“We need a seamless exchange of knowledge to grow the cargo import/export sector. The incubation centre will facilitate that by connecting airport operators, facilitators and regulatory agencies,” said a CIAL official.
The ongoing International Cargo Business Summit, being organised in association with FICCI, is, no doubt, a good first step in pushing forward this ambition, experts and CIAL officials pointed out. An exhibition featuring 54 pavilions by airlines, freight forwarders, customs brokers, logistics firms and institutions was also held alongside the summit.