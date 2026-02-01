Kerala

Cochin cancer centre to open on February 9

Express News Service
KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally dedicate the Cochin Cancer Research Centre to the public at 3pm on February 9, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Saturday.

Built on 12.12 acres, the state-of-the-art cancer centre comprises four blocks with a total built-up area of 6.32 lakh sq ft across nine floors. The facility has a total capacity of 451 beds of which 100 beds have been made operational in the first phase. It is equipped advanced operation theatres, and parking facilities for around 550 cars.

The project, funded with Rs 385 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, fulfils a long-standing public demand, Rajeeve said.

Cochin Cancer Centre

