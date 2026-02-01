Daily footfall at Mahamagha Mahotsavam crosses one lakh; Dakshinamurthy, Bhairava poojas held

MALAPPURAM: Thirunavaya witnessed a massive influx of devotees over the weekend as part of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam, with daily footfall crossing one lakh on Saturday.

Devotees thronged the Nila ghat to witness the Nila aarti and take part in special rituals.

As part of the festival, Dakshinamurthy Pooja was performed from dawn on Saturday. The ritual was held under the auspicious confluence of Trayodashi-Chaturdashi Tithi, Pradosha Vratham and Punartham Nakshatram, and was led by Acharyan Vishnu Anand.

Dakshinamurthy represents the guru aspect of Lord Mahadeva and is revered as the supreme source of knowledge. Facing the southern direction, Dakshinamurthy is believed to impart divine wisdom to devotees through Nandikeshan. Participation in the pooja is considered especially beneficial for students seeking improved memory and concentration, spiritual seekers in pursuit of true knowledge, and devotees aspiring to receive the blessings of an ideal guru.

Later in the evening, Bhairava Pooja was conducted after 6pm. Bhairava is worshipped as the deity who dispels fear and protects devotees from adversities.

According to belief, Bhairava worship helps overcome life’s challenges, provides protection from negative forces and enemies, and offers relief from Shatru Dosha.

Astrological traditions also hold that the pooja helps reduce the intensity of Rahu Dosha and brings relief from unexplained fear, anxiety and mental unrest.