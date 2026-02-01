Kerala Assembly polls fight will be between UDF-NDA: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The upcoming assembly election in Kerala will witness a direct fight between the UDF and the NDA, as there is no chance for the LDF to return to power, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Chandrasekhar said the people would never re-elect an LDF government that had “destroyed” the state for the last 10 years. “The people of Kerala have only two options. One is the UDF with Congress, Muslim League and also the Jamaat e Islami and the other is the NDA with BJP, BDJS and Twenty20. Let the people decide,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress had failed to act as an “effective Opposition” over the past 10 years and claimed there was an understanding between the CPM and the Congress to jointly blame the Centre. On the 2026-27 state budget, he alleged it was filled with promises that remained unfulfilled even after a decade in power. He added that that 10 years of economic backwardness in Kerala under LDF rule was similar to the decade-old rule of the Congress-led UPA at the Centre that had weakened the economy. The BJP leader claimed that for every Rs 100 Kerala gets as revenue, Rs 92 goes towards debt servicing and pensions, leaving only 8% for development. Citing figures, Chandrasekhar said Kerala’s economy had been turned into a “Ponzi scheme” where funds meant for one project are diverted for another.

Chandrasekhar also added that the Union government borrows to invest for the growth of the economy.