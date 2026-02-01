Kerala Congress (Joseph) refuses to give up any of its 10 seats for State assembly polls

KOTTAYAM: Dispelling rumours of the Congress eating into its share of seats for the forthcoming assembly election, the high-power committee of the Kerala Congress (Joseph) has resolved not to relinquish any of the 10 constituencies the party contested in 2021. At a meeting held at the party headquarters in Kottayam on Saturday, it was also decided to select candidates based on winnability.

Amidst concerns that the Congress may seek at least four seats citing better prospects, the meeting, chaired by chairman P J Joseph, ruled out ceding any space. He assured the committee that the party would hold on to all 10 seats. Joseph reportedly also conveyed the UDF decision to give paramount consideration to winnability while selecting candidates.

According to KC sources, the Congress has already communicated its concerns to Joseph regarding potential candidates for certain constituencies. They noted that the Congress is particularly concerned over KC’s chances in Idukki, Kothamangalam, and Irinjalakuda. This comes even as the Syro-Malabar Church is exerting pressure to consider its candidate for Kuttanad, where KC is considering an Orthodox Church businessman as candidate.

“The Congress leadership has requested us to reconsider potential candidates in certain seats. However, we have not yet engaged in discussions regarding candidates. Winnability will be our primary criterion in candidate selection,” a senior KC leader told TNIE.