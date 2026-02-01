Kerala school syllabus will be 25 per cent lighter from next year: Minister V Sivankutty

KOLLAM: Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that the syllabi for classes 1-10 will be reduced by 25% in the state from the next academic year. “Major changes will not be made in the content of the textbook. The curriculum committee has already given its nod,” the minister said, during the key presentation ceremony to the family of Mithun, the student from Thevelakkara Government High School, who died there due to electrocution.

The announcement was made after three students gave the minister a request during the programme, seeking the reduction of the syllabus in the social science subject for Class 10. “The topic had been under discussion for a long time. Students have commented that their school bags are very heavy, and the teachers, too, have opined that they face difficulty completing their portions,” the minister said. However, procedures are still pending for this newly announced move to be implemented.

The house, which was presented to Mithun’s family, was built by Bharat Scouts and Guides spending `20 lakh. The event was attended by Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

Mithun, a Class 8 student, accidentally died of electrocution at his school on 17 July 2025.