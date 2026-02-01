Kerala's tax share rises by Rs 10,000 crore, major demands ignored

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new devolution formula announced in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday raised Kerala's tax share from the present 1.925 per cent to 2.382 per cent.

This means Kerala's share from union taxes will increase by over Rs 10,000 crore for the next five financial years.

As per the revised formula, Kerala will get an increase of over Rs 11,000 crore in its share from union taxes and duties. In 2026-27, Kerala will get Rs 36,355.39 crore as against the previous year's 24526.84 crore.

The state-wise distribution of net proceeds from union taxes and duties is made as per the recommendation of the Finance Commission. Kerala's share from this divisible pool saw a steady decline from 3.82 per cent in 10th Finance commission to 2.5 per cent in 14th FC and 1.952 per cent in the 15th Finance Commission, accounting for a 50 per cent decline.